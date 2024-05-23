Flyer held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold from Bahrain

The accused was carrying 853 grams of gold valued at Rs 54 lakh.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 7:42 pm IST
Photo: @AirportGenCus/X

New Delhi: Customs officials in Delhi arrested an Indian passenger coming from Bahrain for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 54 lakh.

He was arrested along with airport ground staff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday, May 23.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold weighing 853 grams.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from them. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

As per Indian customs, male passengers can carry 20 grams of duty-free gold in jewellery or bars, up to Rs 50,000, with any excess subject to customs duty.

The duty-free gold limit for female travelers is set at 40 grams (Rs 100,000).

