UAE: Expat returns Rs 33L cash found in ATM to police, honoured

Ajman: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Egyptian expat was honoured by Ajman police for his honesty as he returned lost cash worth Dirham 149,000 (Rs 33,77,156).

Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Abdel Fattah found cash at an ATM and promptly handed it over to the police.

Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, chief of the integrated city police center in Ajman police, commended Abdel Fattah for his honesty, morals, and promptness in returning the amount to its rightful owner, and awarded him a certificate of appreciation.

Abdel Fattah emphasized his act as a national and moral duty towards society and expressed gratitude to the authority for its recognition.

This is not the first time an expat has been honoured for honesty.

On Monday, May 20, Dr Noor Sabah Nazir, an off-duty doctor who helped saved the lives of victims of a serious traffic accident has been honoured by Ajman police.

On Sunday, May 12, Mohammad Ayan Younis, a Dubai-based Indian child of determination, was honoured by the police for returning a lost watch he found in a public place.