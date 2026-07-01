Two Indians hit the jackpot in Dubai, win Rs 9.50 cr each

Dubai: Two Indian expats have become the latest crorepatis after winning USD 1 million (around Rs 9.50 crore) each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, July 1.

Forty-eight-year-old Kabir Poovathingal won the top prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 547 with ticket number 3471, which he purchased online on June 13.

A resident of Dubai for the past 22 years, Kabir has been taking part in Dubai Duty Free promotions for more than 12 years. The father of five works as an aviation operator in Abu Dhabi and described the win as a “wonderful and life-changing experience”. He also encouraged others to try their luck in the promotion.

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Joining him on the winners’ list was 30-year-old Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, who won Millennium Millionaire Series 548 with ticket number 4832 after purchasing his ticket online on June 18.

Mohammed has been living in Dubai since October 2023 and works in sales at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. Having tied the knot last month, he celebrated another major milestone after hitting the jackpot with only his second Dubai Duty Free ticket.

“You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said after learning of his win.

With their victories, Kabir and Mohammed became the 278th and 279th Indian nationals to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999. Indian nationals continue to be the largest purchasers of tickets in the draw.

Indian expat wins Mercedes-Benz

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, Dubai Duty Free also announced the winner of its Finest Surprise luxury vehicle promotion.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kaushal Ved, an Indian expatriate based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 (Metallic Paint Obsidian) with ticket number 1513 in Finest Surprise Series 1956. He purchased the winning ticket online on June 25.

Ved, an insurance sales agent, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past five years and bought two tickets in the latest series.

Calling the win “amazing”, he said he had been buying a combination of Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets every month without expecting to be selected. Ved added that he would continue participating in the promotion in the hope of winning the Millennium Millionaire jackpot in the future.