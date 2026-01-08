Two Indians sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Kuwait

The police seized 14 kg of heroin and 8 kg of methamphetamine from the convicts.

Representational image
A court in Kuwait has sentenced two Indians to death on charges of drug trafficking, after they were caught with heroin and methamphetamine intended for distribution inside the country.

The convicts were arrested in Kaifan and Shuwaikh areas. The police seized 14 kilograms (kg) of heroin and 8 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as shabu, along with two electronic weighing machines.

The judgment was passed by Judge Khaled Al Tahous after prosecutors proved that the defendants were members of an international drug trafficking network operating from outside Kuwait.

According to a report by Gulf News, the drugs were seized during a search operation in residential neighbourhoods.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior had announced that the arrests were part of the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle transnational criminal networks. The operation was conducted by the General Directorate for Drug Control under the Criminal Security Sector.

The ministry said intelligence gathering and close surveillance led investigators to the suspects, who were found in possession of narcotics prepared for commercial distribution. Officials described the seizure as a significant blow to organised drug trafficking.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The verdict reflects Kuwait’s strict stance on drug-related crimes, which carry the most severe penalties under national law.

