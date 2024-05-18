Two Indians smuggling gold from Dubai arrested at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Customs officials arrested two Indian passengers coming from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for allegedly smuggling 1349 grams of gold at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

The accused were intercepted by the officials after their arrival at Delhi airport on Saturday, May 18.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold worth Rs 85.57 lakh.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from him.

Further investigations are underway.

In recent months, gold-smuggling incidents have been reported, primarily by Middle East expatriates, in various forms and modes.