Two intermediate students die by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two intermediate students died by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad’s Bachupally on Monday, December 1.

In the first case, a first year intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya Juniour college died by suicide by hanging herself at her hostel. She was a native of Mahabubnagar. The hostel management found the girl hanging and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The girl’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, the reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read Hyderabad: Intermediate student dies by suicide in Chatrinaka

In the second case, a second-year intermediate student died by suicide at her residence. She was a student of Pragati Juniour College in Pragathinagar under Bachupally police limits. After being alerted, the Bachupally police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary at the Gandhi Hospital.

Previous incident

In a similar incident, in October, an intermediate student died by suicide in Hyderabad. The deceased, identified as P Akash Krishna, lived with his parents at Phoolbagh Chaman in Chatrinaka. According to the police, Akash went into his room late in the evening and did not come out for a long time. When his father, P Bala Krishna, tried to call him, there was no response.

Suspecting something was wrong, the father broke open the door and found Akash hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately alerted the police and emergency services.

Responding to the distress call, the police reached the spot and called a 108 ambulance. Paramedics examined the boy and declared him dead. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.