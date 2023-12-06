Lok Sabha passes J&K reservation, reorganisation bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who passed the bill, said that in any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward and that is the basic sense of the Constitution of India.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th December 2023 4:45 pm IST
Two J&K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 will give justice to those who were deprived of their rights for the last 70 years.

Speaking on two Bills in the Lok Sabha, Shah said, “The Bill that I have brought here pertains to bringing justice to and providing rights to those against whom injustice was done, who were insulted and those who were ignored.”

MS Education Academy

He said that in any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward and that is the basic sense of the Constitution of India.

“But they have to be brought forward in a way that doesn’t reduce their respect. There is a huge difference between giving rights and giving rights respectfully. So, instead of a weak and deprived category, renaming it to Other Backward Class (OBC) is important,” the Minister said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th December 2023 4:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button