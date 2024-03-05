Two Karnataka BJP workers arrested for raising pro-Pak slogans

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested two BJP workers on Tuesday, March 5, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans while staging a protest in Mandya city in November 2022.

The complaint was filed by an advocate Kannambadi Kumar based on a viral video on social media.

The arrested BJP workers have been identified as Ravi, a resident of Dhanayakapura and Shivakumar Aradhya from Mandya.

The action by the police, one and a half years later after the incident, has raised suspicions of political vendetta in the backdrop of the pro-Pakistan slogan row involving three Congress workers.

Reacting to the development, state home minister Dr G. Parameshwara said the incident was taken during the BJP government’s rule. Mandya SP has arrested them now, he said.

When asked why the arrests were made now, Parameshwara said that he did not know the details of the case. “The incident took place when the BJP was in power, why did they not take action?” Parameshwara questioned.

Meanwhile, Ravi and Aradhya had stated before the arrest that they are staunch BJP and RSS workers and swear that even if their throat is slit, they will not raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans and will only raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans. As the slogans were taken in Hindi, there was confusion and instead of saying ‘murdabad’ they stated ‘zindabad’. Both had apologized for the same.

The BJP had organised a protest in November 2022 to condemn the statement of Pakistan’s foreign minister’s remarks against PM Modi.