Two killed in bike accident in Hyderabad’s Petbasheerabad

The police suspect that the two men were riding at a high speed and apparently lost control over the motorcycle leading to the incident. A case was registered.

Hyderabad: Two persons died in a bike accident in Hyderabad’s Petbasheerabad early on Saturday, December 7. The accident occurred when the high-speed bike crashed into an electric pole.

The victims were identified as Karthik and Anil, both aged 23. The bike accident occurred around 3 am at Gundla Pochampally Road. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

The police suspect that the two men were riding at a high speed and apparently lost control of the motorcycle leading to the incident. A case was registered.

In July this year, Mr Telangana Mohammed Sohail died in a similar bike accident. Sohail and his friend Mohammed Khadir were travelling on a two-wheeler when Sohail lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a scrap autorickshaw.

