Two killed in truck-car collision in Andhra Pradesh

A speeding truck rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction near Adduroadu village in Visannapeta mandal, police said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2023 12:08 pm IST
Representative image.

Vijayawada: Two persons were killed and one injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district on Sunday.

A speeding truck rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction near Adduroadu village in Visannapeta mandal, police said.

Two of the three persons travelling in the car died on the spot. The third was injured. The deceased were identified as Guptalal, 45, and Sunitha, 35.

The condition of Sunitha’s husband Rambabu is stated to be critical. He has been admitted to a hospital in Vijayawada

The accident occurred when they were returning from a wedding at Tenali.

