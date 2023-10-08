Two Kurdish militants killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 8th October 2023 11:33 am IST
Two Kurdish militants killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq
Representative image

Baghdad: A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq killed two militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and wounded three others, the Counter-Terrorism Service of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.

They were killed at 7:10 p.m. local time when a Turkish drone attacked a group of PKK militants at a refugee camp for Turkish Kurds near the town of Makhmour, nearly 60 km southeast of the northern city of Mosul, the statement said on Saturday.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
