Two locals arrested for attacking Delhi-Srinagar bus in Haryana

The police on Sunday, October 18, arrested two men for allegedly pelting a Delhi-Srinagar bus with stones and bricks near Kurukshetra in Haryana late the previous night.

The incident reportedly left an elderly Kashmiri passenger injured and caused damage to the vehicle.

Speaking to the media, DSP Rajeev Kumar said that the Karnal District Police Control Room received information about the incident at the Divine Star Hotel located within the jurisdiction of the Bhutana Police Station.

Also Read Delhi-Srinagar bus attacked with bricks near dhaba in Haryana

“The local police verified the facts and determined that the incident stemmed from a parking dispute between the driver of a bus (bearing a J&K registration number) and some locals travelling in a Baleno car. During the altercation, two locals—Mohit and Sawan—inflicted injuries on a passenger aboard the bus and used bricks to smash the bus windows.”

#UPDATE | DSP Rajeev Kumar says, "Yesterday, on October 17, 2026, at around 10:00 PM, the Karnal District Police Control Room received information regarding an altercation and the shattering of bus windows at the Divine Star Hotel, located within the jurisdiction of the Bhutana… https://t.co/NZPRjHC2rp pic.twitter.com/vYFwSLZBlw — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

He said that while the police requested the injured passenger and those on the bus to file a formal complaint, they refused to do so and continued on their journey.

However, the owner of the dhaba made a written complaint, leading to an FIR. Mohit and Sawan have been detained, and their car has also been seized.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, the bus driver had shared what had happened.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Bus driver of the Delhi-Srinagar passenger bus, Waqar, says, "I was traveling from Delhi towards Srinagar; we stopped for dinner at the Divine Star Hotel in Nilokheri, past Karnal in Haryana. Some men were sitting in the parking area. A small car, Baleno with… https://t.co/8FnkX8SQNt pic.twitter.com/YcVr9dRsko — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

The driver, Waqar, had said some men hadn’t let him park his bus at the dhaba, saying things like, “You cannot park here; we won’t allow it. A vehicle from J&K cannot be parked here.”

“The men kept threatening us, saying, ‘We will shoot you, we will set the vehicle on fire, we will kill you,'” he alleged.