Two lose Rs 20 lakh in cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons were duped of Rs 20 lakh in two separate cases of cyber fraud in Hyderabad. The first case was related to fake online trading scheme.

In the first case, the victim met a woman via a dating app who identified herself as Chandni Chaudhary. As the conversation moved to WhatsApp, the woman convinced the victim to invest in a fraudulent trading website. He initially saw a small profit before losing the amount through subsequent investments.

In the second incident, a man from Chudi Bazaar was cheated of Rs 5.41 lakh while searching online for a paint distributor.

The victim contacted a number for a supposed “Opus Birla Paint Distributor” and was persuaded to pay for registration and delivery charges. When there was no response from the fraudster, he realised he had been scammed.

Both victims lodged separate complaints with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, who are investigating the cases to trace the fraudsters.