Two malls in Hyderabad rank among India’s most-visited

Hyderabad: Sarath City Capital Mall and Nexus Mall, two premier shopping destinations in Hyderabad, have been ranked among the top 25 most visited malls in India. This ranking was compiled by GeoIQ, a Bengaluru-based geolocation startup.

Sarath City Capital Mall ranked 9th for daily footfall attracting an average of 19,105 visitors per day, while Nexus Mall secured 25th spot with an average of 14,493 daily visitors.

The top spots in the list of most visited shopping malls in India were dominated by malls in Delhi and Mumbai.

Delhi’s Vegas Mall ranked first with an average of 26,212 daily visitors followed by V3S East Centre Mall with 24,282 visitors. Mumbai’s Phoenix Marketcity took the third spot attracting around 23,000 daily visitors.

GeoIQ uses AI-powered tools to estimate the footfall of the malls in India. The company gathers anonymized location data from customers visiting malls to provide accurate visitor statistics.

Sarath City Capital Mall, located in Gachibowli-Miyapur Road, Hitech City, Hyderabad, is Telangana’s largest and one among the biggest shopping malls in the country, in terms of size, sprawling over a total area of 27,00,000 square feet. Owned by Sarath Group, the shopping mall was opened in 2017.

The mall located in one of the most prime areas in Hyderabad, has 8 floors with a retail area of, 19,31,000 square feet, topping India’s shopping malls in terms of retail space. It houses hundreds of brands from India and outside, who have their offline stores in the mall. AMB Cinemas, a luxury multiplex co-owned by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas, is housed in Sarath City Capital Mall, which attracts thousands of moviegoers everyday.

Meanwhile, another popular mall which found the top list in India’s shopping malls, Nexus Mall, located at Kukatpally, spreads across 8,00,000 square feet. It is owned by the Mumbai based real estate investment trust, Nexus Select Trust.

The sprawling of shopping mall scene in Hyderabad sheds light into the influx in the city’s IT population, with the city leading the country’s metropolitan cities as the most welcoming IT hub.