Two Mehgalayan pastors attacked in Bihar, UCFNEI express concern

Two pastors from Meghalaya belonging to the Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Church were harassed by Bajrang Dal members while they were on a congregation mission to meet evangelists close to Patna in Bihar.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The pastors – Reuben G Laloo and T Nongkhlaw – were harassed by the Hindutva organisation. They were taken to a nearby police station.

However, following the intervention of Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, the matter was brought to the attention of Bihar authorities amid the outcry.

Sangma took his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Condemn the incident in Bihar where our elders from Presbyterian Church were manhandled by miscreants. Instructed Meg police to be in touch with Bihar police who are helping our elders, their statements are being taken to file FIR against those miscreants. @officecmbihar(sic).”

Condemn the incident in Bihar where our elders from Presbyterian Church were manhandled by miscreants. Instructed Meg police to be in touch with Bihar police who are helping our elders, their statements are being taken to file fir against those miscreants. @officecmbihar — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 11, 2023

Lajja Ram Bishnoi, the Meghalayan director general of police (DIG) spoke to the superintendent of police (SP), Patna City, who said that the criminals were allegedly Bajrang Dal supporters.

“I spoke with the Patna SP who said there was an altercation between the Bajrang Dal and pastors. The right-wing workers mistreated the pastors. However, the matter is now under control,” Bishnoi stated.

United Christian Forum North East India (UCFNEI) expressed concern over the harassment.

“We express deep shock and concern. The pastors who belonged to the Presbyterian Church of India were falsely accused of converting Hindus to Christianity, while on their visit to Bihar at the invitation of the Church for post-Easter celebrations among the faithful,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said, “Bihar Police has provided security and protection for the onward journey of pastors to Shillong, and have escorted them to the aeroplane. Legal action has been taken by Bihar Police against the miscreants.”