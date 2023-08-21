Two men from Haryana arrested for cheating in ISRO’s recruitment test

Thiruvananthapuram: Two candidates from Haryana have been arrested from here for allegedly cheating in a test conducted by the ISRO for recruiting technical staff for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

They were caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

The arrest was formally recorded late Sunday night, he said.

Also Read Chandrayaan 3 mission: ISRO shares images from lunar lander inching closer to Moon

Besides them, four other persons from the northern state were also in custody in connection with the incident, the officer said and added that whether they took the test or not was being investigated.

A case of cheating has been lodged against the two arrested and the involvement of others, including coaching centres, was being investigated, the officer added.

The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions and send them to someone elsewhere who gave them the answers on the bluetooth devices in their ears, police said.

It also said that the two were caught pursuant to information received via an anonymous call from Haryana.