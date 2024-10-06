Two more double eliminations in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is gearing up for a series of exciting twists in the coming episodes, as the show is set to introduces new faces and say goodbye to some familiar ones.

With 14 contestants having entered the house at the start, the competition has already seen five eliminations. The latest contestant to walk out was Aditya Om, who exited during a surprising mid-week eviction.

This weekend, another elimination will take place, with Nainika reportedly set to leave the show, reducing the current contestant count to 8. However, the excitement doesn’t stop there.

A thrilling twist is on the cards as 6 to 8 wildcard contestants are set to make their entry, bringing the total number of housemates back up to 14 or 16.

Double Eliminations Ahead

Sources close to the show have it that Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has more shocking twists planned, including a total of three double eliminations this season. The first one already took place this week in Week 5, and two more double eliminations are expected to follow in the upcoming weeks.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Wildcard Contestants

In an exciting update, fans will also see the return of former contestants as wildcard entries. Here’s the list of returning participants:

Gangavva (Season 4)

Mehaboob Dilse (Season 4)

Nayani Pavani (Season 7)

Hariteja (Season 1)

Gautam Krishna (Season 7)

Rohini (Season 3)

Mukku Avinash (Season 4)

With these familiar faces making a comeback, the dynamics in the house are sure to shift, and tensions will rise as new and old contestants clash. Viewers can look forward to exciting developments and dramatic episodes in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.