Two more gas ships allowed into Yemen’s Hodeidah port

Sanaa: Two more ships carrying diesel were allowed to enter Yemen’s blockaded Red Sea port of Hodeidah as part of the ongoing truce between the country’s warring sides.

The Saudi-led coalition forces supporting the Yemeni government granted the ships access to the port, Xinhua news agency quoted a report by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying.

Last week, the coalition forces granted a cooking gas ship access to the port after having withheld it for more than a week, according to the Houthi television.

The truce between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government includes allowing the entry of 18 fuel ships into the militia-held port of Hodeidah, two commercial flights a week to and from the Houthi-controlled Sanaa airport, and lifting the siege of the government-held Taiz city.

Since its enforcement on April 2, the truce has been largely held by the warring sides, but they have yet to reach a final agreement on resuming commercial flights at the Sanaa airport or lifting the siege of Taiz city.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Tuesday met with Rashad al-Alimi, president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, and Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed in the southern port city of Aden to push forward the peace process.

The truce marks the first major breakthrough in years to end the war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.