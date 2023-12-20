Two more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, total at 143 in one week

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more MPs — C. Thomas and A.M. Arif — for the remainder of the Winter Session, taking the list of suspended MPs to 143 in the last one week.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to suspend the two MPs.

Joshi said, “This House having taken serious note of the grave misconduct C Thomas and A M Arif MPs in utter disregard to the House and the Chair by entering into the House with placard and entering the Well and having been named by the Chair resolve that the above mentioned be suspended from the House for the remainder of the service under Rule 374 (2).”

Srirang Appa Barne, who was in the Chair then passed the resolution through voice vote.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha suspended 49 MPs for the remainder of the session. On Monday 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended. On December 14, a total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP was suspended.

With the fresh two suspension, the total number of MPs suspended has now reached 143.

The opposition MPs have been demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in both the Houses over the December 13 Parliament Security breach incident when two people jumped from the visitor’s gallery during the zero hour session.

The Delhi Police have arrested six people in connection with its probe.