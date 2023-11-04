Two more NEW contestants to enter Bigg Boss 17: Names, photos

Mumbai: As the drama continues to unfold within the Bigg Boss 17 house, the show’s makers are reportedly upping the ante by introducing two more new contestants. After the recent entry of wild card participants Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, speculations are rife that the show will soon welcome more fresh faces. Yes, you read that right!

Bigg Boss 17 Wild Card Contestants

The latest buzz suggests that BB 17 will soon see the arrival of Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai’s wife, Deepika Arya, and popular popular Raghav Sharma. Reports suggest that these two new contestants might make their grand entry into the show around mid-November.

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Salman Khan Karenge 2 Aur Wild Card Ka Swagat, Ek Aur Couple Ki Banegi Jodi#biggboss17 #salmankhan #aishwaryasharma pic.twitter.com/PHvskJbfhL — Telly Reporter (@TellyReporter) November 4, 2023

The audience can expect a shift in dynamics again. With their entry, the viewers anticipate witnessing a transformation in the existing friendships, relationships, and the overall atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house. However, an official confirmation about their entry is still awaited.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai became the latest contestant to walk out of Bigg Boss 17. Her eviction will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.