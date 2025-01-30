Two most-awaited Pakistani TV pairs that fans are dying to see

Islamabad: Romance continues to dominate Pakistani dramas and the success of any show hinges largely on the chemistry of its lead pair. Over the years, Lollywood has gifted fans some unforgettable on-screen duos like Mahira Khan-Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi-Ayeza Khan, and Wahaj Ali-Yumna Zaidi, to name a few.

And now, 2025 is all set to introduce two fresh pairings that fans simply can’t keep calm about!

Two Most-Awaited Pairings of 2025

1. Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali

After weeks of speculation, it’s finally happening! Superstars Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are coming together for a highly anticipated drama titled Mitti De Bawey. According to Fuchsia Magazine, this powerhouse project is penned by renowned writer Faiza Iftikhar and directed by the visionary Haissam Hussain.

The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with many already debating how this fresh on-screen chemistry will unfold. With Mahira’s timeless charm and Wahaj’s magnetic screen presence, Mitti De Bawey promises to be one of the biggest dramas of the year. It is likely to go on floors soon.

2. Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan

In another exciting development, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan are finally teaming up for the first time in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. Despite both debuting in 2016 and dominating the industry with back-to-back hits, the two have never shared the screen until now.

Directed by Noor Jahan fame Musaddiq Malek, this drama is already generating massive buzz. With Bilal’s exceptional performances in Ishq Murshid and Hania’s recent success in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, fans are eagerly waiting to see their long-awaited pairing come to life.

Which Pairing Are You Most Excited For?

With these two fresh pairings making headlines, 2025 is shaping up to be another exciting year for Pakistani drama lovers. Which duo are you most looking forward to watching? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on these dramas.