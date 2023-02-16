Two Muslim men allegedly burned to death by Bajrang Dal in Haryana

Members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly kidnapped, lynched and murdered two Muslim men Junaid and Nasir at Bhiwani in Haryana on suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter.

The two men were supposedly taken from their native village of Gopalgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

A family member quoted by Maktoob Media stated that Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal leader along with other members had abducted Junaid and Nasir from the forests of Piruka and taken them to Barwas village in Bhiwani.

The FIR names Bajrang Dal leaders Monu Maneshar, Lokesh, Rinku Saini and Srikant and the charges are kidnapping and beating Junaid and Nasir.

It was further alleged that the two men were burned alive.

Bharatpur Inspector General, Gaurav Srivastava said that the charred remainds of a vehicle was found which contained the dead bodies of two cow smuggles.

Srivastava further said that the Gopalgarh SHO is investigating the matter.