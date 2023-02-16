Sawajwadi Party asks its leaders to avoid debating communal issues on TV

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday asked its leaders and panelists to refrain from debating on communal issues on Television channels.

It said the party leaders should not be misled by the BJP which is trying to divert the attention of the people from basic issues.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has advised party workers, leaders, office bearers and TV panelists to refrain from debating on communal issues during discussions on TV channels, party’s national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The ruling BJP is constantly trying to divert the attention of the people from basic issues by raising religious issues, so SP leaders should not get involved in debates involving religion, he said.

“Inflation is at its peak. Unemployment rate is increasing. Corruption is rampant. Every section of society, including farmers and youths, is troubled. Women and girls are humiliated. There is anarchy in the state (Uttar Pradesh),” Chaudhary said in a statement.

“The BJP is trying to divert the attention of the public from basic issues. We should not be misled by it. That’s why everyone should refrain from debating on communal issues,” he added.

Chaudhary said religion is a sensitive issue and party leaders should not unnecessarily get involved in it.

The leaders and the workers of the party should keep in mind that the SP believes in democracy, secularism and socialism, taking inspiration from the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, he said.

After SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on Ramcharitmanas, the party is under attack from the BJP and Hindu organisations.