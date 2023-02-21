Two Naxalites working in Hyderabad nabbed by Gadchiroli police

Gadchiroli: Two Naxalites with a cumulative reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads were held by Gadchiroli police on Monday while working in a security firm and car showroom in Hyderabad in Telangana after being on the run since 2006, an official said.

Thuge alias Madhukar Chinanna Kodape (42) was recruited as a member in the outlawed outfit’s ‘Aheri LOS’ in 2002 and later worked in various teams based in Jimalgatta and Sironcha, from where he absconded in 2006, a police release said.

“He is an accused in nine murder cases, eight encounters, two dacoities, four related to arson and one attempt to murder. He has a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head,” an official said.

Woman Naxalite Shamala alias Jamani Mangalu Punam (35), a resident of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, who was working as a member in Aheri LOS, was also nabbed.

“She is an accused in one murder case, five encounters, one each related to dacoity and arson. She was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. They may be husband and wife and were moving between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since 2006 to avoid arrest,” he said.

Thuge was held from Hyderabad, where he was working as watchman in a local security firm, while Shamala was working in the housekeeping department of a car showroom.

“They were held on February after being tracked for nearly one year. The action was taken under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, who asked Naxalites to shun violence and join the mainstream,” he added.