Two new bridges in Malkajgiri worth Rs 685 cr under H-CITI project

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has announced the construction of two new bridges worth Rs 685 crore under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative.

Of the two bridges, one is a 1.4-km, four-lane flyover at Anand Nagar Junction on the Nagole-Bandlaguda corridor; the other is a 3.2-km, six-lane flyover linking Hastinapuram Junction, BN Reddy Nagar Junction and Sagar Complex Junction on the Nagarjunasagar Highway.

MMC standing committee approval

The MMC standing committee has given the nod for both the bridges to be constructed and sent a proposal to the Telangana government for sanction and funding. According to a TNIE report, the two bridges have been planned to address the challenges with rapid urbanisation and traffic congestion in eastern Hyderabad.

The Anand Nagar Junction flyover, estimated to cost Rs 135 crore excluding land acquisition, will ease congestion at one of East Hyderabad’s busiest intersections and complement the existing six-lane Nagole flyover built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

It is expected to enhance connectivity between Nagole, Bandlaguda, the Inner Ring Road and the Nagole Metro terminal.

The second project, estimated at Rs 550 crore excluding land acquisition, will provide signal-free movement for more than one lakh daily commuters on the Nagarjunasagar Highway by bypassing major junctions. It is expected to reduce travel time for commuters heading towards Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar and adjoining suburbs.