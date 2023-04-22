Two new Congress secretaries appointed for Rajasthan

The new AICC secretaries - Amrita Dhawan and Virender Singh Rathore - will be attached to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan.

Press Trust of India | Updated: 22nd April 2023 9:30 pm IST
Jaipur: The Congress party on Saturday appointed two new secretaries for Rajasthan where assembly polls are due later this year.

The new AICC secretaries — Amrita Dhawan and Virender Singh Rathore — will be attached to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, the party said in a release.

The press release said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed the new AICC secretaries with immediate effect.

The party named Rathore in place of Tarun Kumar. Also, Rathore has been relieved of his current responsibilities in Gujarat. Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, a three-term MLA from Uttarakhand and already attached to the AICC general secretary, will continue to hold the post.

