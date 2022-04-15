Two Palestinians killed as Israel raids West Bank

Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians on Thursday morning in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

This comes in the midst of a series of military operations carried out by the Israeli forces, six days after an attack that resulted in deaths in Tel Aviv.

In a statement on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that two youths died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack in the Jenin district.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=334394592120843&id=100066509136633&sfnsn=wiwspmo

One of the Palestinians killed was identified as Shas Kamamji, the brother of Ayham Nayef Kamamji, one of the prisoners who managed to escape the highly-fortified Gilboa prison on September 11, 2021.

The other Palestinian was identified as Mustafa Abu-Arub, who was shot dead at the western entrance of Jenin.

The raid marked the sixth day of an Israeli “counterterrorism operation” in the occupied West Bank, which has mainly targeted Jenin.

مصادر ملحية: "نقل جثماني الشابين شأس كممجي ومصطفى أبو الرب، اللذين ارتقيا بعد إصابتهما برصاص الاحتلال في جنين من المستشفى لمنزلي عائلتيهما".#فلسطين #جنين pic.twitter.com/ONPIfkoEpr — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 14, 2022

OIC strongly condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque

On Thursday evening, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warned against threats made by extremist settler groups to offer sacrifices inside the courtyards of the blessed Aqsa Mosque.

OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha also strongly condemned the assault by dozens of extremist settlers on the blessed Aqsa and the Talmudic rituals they performed therein with the support and protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) cautioned against threats made by extremist settlers groups to slaughter sacrifices inside the courtyards of the blessed #Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/oCh3JXVFYg — OIC (@OIC_OCI) April 14, 2022

40 scholars warn of Israeli raids into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Scholars representing 40 Islamic organizations around the world on Wednesday warned of Israel plans and mobilizations to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramzan.

This came in a statement read by University Professor Wasfi Ashour Abu Zeid, at a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on behalf of organizations and scholars, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The nation’s scholars said in a statement, “the Israeli occupation forces and herds of settlers mobilized to carry out massive incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque in the so-called Hebrew Passover, and to practice their forbidden religious rituals by slaughtering an animal sacrifice in Al-Aqsa Mosque, starting from April 15.”

The scholars called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the ministries of endowments in the Islamic world to “take urgent action at all levels and work with official and international bodies to stop this systematic Israeli crime and prevent the planned incursions.”

They also urged scholars, preachers of the Islamic nation to “mobilize their energies and mobilize their efforts to clarify what the nation must do to confront this usurping entity, and support the Almoravids in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.”

Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, dozens injured

On Friday morning, April 15, Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshipers inside al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring and arresting dozens of people.

During the new incursion, the Israeli occupation forces used rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters to suppress worshipers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa.

لحظة إصابة أحد الشبان في المسجد الأقصى وسحبه من قبل المرابطين pic.twitter.com/oLwETabOb2 — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 15, 2022

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 152 people were evacuated from the mosque and taken to nearby hospitals, including many with injuries to the upper body.

The Palestinian News Agency said that a number of worshipers are still trapped inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, stressing that the occupation forces close all doors leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque except for Bab Hatta.

الشبان يتحصنون أمام المصلى القبلي ويواصلون التصدي لقوات الاحتلال #اقتحام_الأقصى_برمضان pic.twitter.com/pZXXi8poxy — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 15, 2022

فيديو يوثق اللحظات الأولى لاقتحام قوات الاحتـــلال للمصلى القبلي في المسجد الأقصى pic.twitter.com/SgOlVtDHdE — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 15, 2022

Israeli forces stormed the mosque’s courtyards from several gates, climbed the roof of the Qibli prayer hall and continued firing on worshipers, preventing medics from reaching the building to treat an injured person.

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the international community to provide protection to the Palestinian people amid a significant Israeli escalation of tension in the West Bank.

On Wednesday, April 13, three Palestinians—a 34-year-old lawyer and two youths were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank.

On Saturday, April 9, the Israeli forces launched a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank, saying that it was tracking suspects linked, according to it, to the attacks against Israel, especially the attack that killed three people on Thursday, April 7, in the center of Tel Aviv, carried out by a Palestinian youth from Jenin.

Since March 22, Israel has suffered four attacks. The first two attacks were carried out by Israeli Arabs linked to the Islamic State organization, and the last two attacks were carried out by Palestinians from the Jenin area.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

With agency inputs