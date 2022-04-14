Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in West Bank

Ramallah: A third Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the town of Sliwad, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health and eyewitnesses.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed 20-year-old Omar Ellian and wounded six others during clashes in the town on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the injured were taken to the hospital in Ramallah for medical treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli forces did not immediately comment on the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health ministry said that two Palestinians — a 34-year-old lawyer and a 14-year-old boy — were killed in two separate incidents in the West Bank.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has been flaring in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past three weeks, mainly during the Muslims’ fasting month of Ramadan.

The health ministry said that 38 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, including women and children, since January.