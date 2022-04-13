Dozens of Palestinian students injured in Israeli raid in West Bank

Ramallah: Dozens of Palestinian students were injured after the Israeli forces stormed Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie in Tulkarm, while 20 Palestinians were arrested in Israeli raids carried out in several governorates in the West Bank on Tuesday.

The Israeli forces stormed the university campus, which is only meters away from the Israel separation wall, and fired a tear gas and rubber bullets at the students inside the campus, Shehab News Agency reported.

#فيديو| اقتحام قوات الاحتلال لجامعة خضوري في طولكرم pic.twitter.com/MVCKFyjGkl — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 12, 2022

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) eighteen students were injured, including two who were hit by metal bullets, and sixteen cases of suffocation due to tear gas inhalation at Kadoorie University in Tulkarm.

Students were evacuated quickly from the university and classes were suspended for the day.

On Tuesday morning, April 12, the Israeli forces arrested 20 Palestinians from several governorates in the West Bank and an armed clash erupted between Palestinian activists and the Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces raided the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm and surrounding towns in the north of the occupied West Bank as part of operation “Break the Wave”.

The Israeli army often carries out large-scale arrest campaigns throughout the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem under the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

A 34-year-old Mohammed Assaf, Palestinian human rights lawyer was killed after he had been shot in the chest on Wednesday.

The details surrounding his death were not immediately available.

صورة الشاب محمد حسن عساف الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/No2BuWx3Br — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 13, 2022

On Monday, 17-year-old Mohammad Zakarneh, Palestinian teenager who was wounded during an Israel Defense Forces arrest operation near Jenin succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank city.

A 47-year-old Palestinian Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a widowed mother of six, was shot in the lower body.

21-year-old Palestinian boy Muhammad Ali Ghunaim, was hit with a bullet in his back that penetrated through his torso. He was rushed to Yamama Hospital, but all efforts to save his life went in vain.

24- year-old Maha Kazem Awad Al-Zaatari who was seriously injured after the Israeli forces opened fire on her in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque, was killed.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.