Video: Israeli troops break into Al Aqsa Mosque, target worshippers

Jerusalem: Israeli troops entered into Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday and targeted worshippers. They fired stun grenades and tear gas.

As per the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency group, 67 people were injured in the clash.

In the video which is shared by Palestinians on social media, Israeli security forces can be seen attacking the worshippers who have gathered to offer morning prayers at the mosque.

BREAKING: Israeli soldiers are currently invading Al Aqsa mosque, firing bullets, sound grenades, and tear gas at Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/f94x6Ke3yL — IMEU (@theIMEU) April 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Israeli foreign ministry released a video and claimed that dozens of masked men carrying Hamas and PA flags have marched into the Al-Aqsa mosque in the early morning hours. It has also been alleged that the crowd collected stones and hurled them in the direction of the Mugrabi Gate.

This series of events has prompted police to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd, the ministry added.

Dozens of masked men carrying Hamas and PA flags marched into Al-Aqsa mosque in the early morning hours, chanting inciting messages and setting off fireworks.



The crowd collected stones and large rocks, which were then hurled in the direction of the Mugrabi Gate. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pmX1t5y0X2 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 15, 2022

The State of Israel will take all necessary action in order to ensure freedom of worship, and will not tolerate violence aimed at thwarting religious freedom. (3/3) — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 15, 2022

More details are awaited