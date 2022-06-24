Two pro-BJP independent MLAs demand Maha Assembly Dy Speaker’s ousting

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th June 2022 4:32 pm IST
Two pro-BJP independent MLAs demand Maha Assembly Dy Speaker's ousting
Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Photo: Twitter.

Mumbai: Two pro-BJP independent legislators in Maharashtra on Friday objected to Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal’s approval of the appointment of Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the party’s new group leader in the House.

Independent legislators – Yogesh Baldi and Vinod Agrawal – have made this demand.

Speaking to reporters here, Baldi said, “The deputy speaker cannot take such a decision as it is the prerogative of the assembly speaker. We will soon initiate legal steps regarding the same.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
I have left CM’s bungalow, not my determination: Maha CM Uddhav

However, former principal secretary to Vidhan Bhavan, Dr Anant Kalse, said, “Article 180 of the Constitution has clearly stated that the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly can take decisions if the post of the speaker is vacant. I am not sure the demand of these independents can stand in the court.”

The post of the state assembly speaker has been lying vacant since February 2021 when Congress leader Nana Patole was appointed as the party’s state unit chief.

Zirwal has approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary in place of Eknath Shinde.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button