Two religious places attacked by unidentified men in Haryana’s Nuh

Gurugram: Security has been intensified in Haryana’s Nuh district after two religious places in Taurau area were attacked by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants who hurled Molotov cocktails at them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night. However, no one was injured in the incident that happened around 11:40 p.m.

The targeted religious places are located in the middle of the Nub district.

As soon as the police got the information about the incidents, Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

A team from the fire department doused the flames before it could spread to the nearby locations.