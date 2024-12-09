Two schools in Delhi receive bomb threats: Police

As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 9th December 2024 8:18 am IST
New Delhi: Two private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6.15 am.

The fire officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police reached the schools and conducted the search operation.

The official said further checking was underway.

