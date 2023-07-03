Two shot dead in disputed area in Lebanon

Security tension, commonly seen in this area, is often caused by conflicts between the residents over land and water dispute.

Two shot dead in disputed area in Lebanon
Representative Image

Beirut: Two men were shot dead in a disputed area in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Army announced in a statement, confirming earlier media reports.

The two youth, Haitham Tawk and Malek Tok, were found shot dead in Qornet al-Sawda, a disputed area between Bcharre and Bkaasafrine in northern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday evening.

Seven other civilians were also wounded in the conflict, the L’Orient Today news website quoted locals in Bcharre as saying.

Security tension, commonly seen in this area, is often caused by conflicts between the residents over land and water dispute, according to local media.

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was monitoring the situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We condemn this incident and those responsible will be arrested, so that justice can be done,” Mikati said in a statement issued by his press office.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

