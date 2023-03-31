Two stabbed in clash over Rama Navami procession in Karnataka

Hassan: Two people were stabbed after two groups clashed over taking out a Ram Navami procession in Channarayapatna town in Karnataka’s Hassan district.

The incident took place near Jamia Mosque when a group objected to the procession leading to a clash with another group, in which two boys were stabbed.

The injured boys, Murali and Harsha, who sustained injuries in neck and abdomen, were rushed to a private hospital late Thursday night.

Jurisdictional Channarayapatna police have tightened the security in the region to ensure law and order situation.

The police have registered a complaint and counter-complaint regarding the incident. Further investigation is on.