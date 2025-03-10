Two students sentenced to 2 day jail for carrying weapons

Hyderabad: Two students who were moving around with deadly weapons were awarded two-day jail terms by the court on Monday, March 10.

Mohd Owais, 21, and Mohd Zia ul Haq, 22, residents of Karwan were found carrying deadly weapons and caught during vehicle checking by Tappachabutra police on the intervening night of February 6 and 7 at the Tappachabutra junction.

The police registered a petty case under section 61 (a) of CP Act and produced them in the morning court.

The Magistrate sentenced them to two day jail term.