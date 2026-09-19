Two Telangana students held with 1.3 kg of Ganja in Nagpur

He identified them as Ragalla Bhuvan, 21 and Nimma Vijay Srinivas, 20, both residents of Vengalaipeth in Karimnagar in the southern state.

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Nagpur: Two students from Telangana were arrested allegedly with 1.3 kg of ganja at Bada Tajbagh in Nagpur city, a police official said on Saturday, September 19.

He identified them as Ragalla Bhuvan, 21 and Nimma Vijay Srinivas, 20, both residents of Vengalaipeth in Karimnagar in the southern state.

“Bhuvan is pursuing hotel management, while Srinivas is an engineering student. The duo was moving suspiciously in Bada Tajbagh when they were stopped by a Detection Branch (DB) team patrolling the area on Friday evening. A search of their bags led to 1.3 kilograms of ganja being seized,” he said.

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“They have claimed a person named Farhan gave them the ganja parcel. Further probe into the peddling network is underway,” he added.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was registered at Sakkardara police station against Bhuvan, Srinivas and Farhan, who is yet to be held.

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