Two Telangana teachers to receive national awards on Sep 5

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that two teachers from Telangana, Prabhakar Reddy Pesara and Thaduri Sampath Kumar, have been selected among the 50 recipients of the National Teachers’ Awards 2024.

Pesara is a Zilla Parishad secondary school teacher from Khammam, while Kumar is a Zilla Parishad high school teacher from Rajanna-Sircilla.

The awards, which carry a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal each, will be presented by the President of India on September 5, 2024, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The National Teachers’ Awards aim to celebrate the unique contributions of exceptional teachers in the country and honour those who have improved the quality of school education and enriched the lives of their students through their commitment and dedication, the ministry said.