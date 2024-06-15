Two trucks carrying construction materials torched in Manipur

Quoting the driver of one of the trucks, the official said the trucks were headed towards Churachandpur district to deliver materials required for constructing a bridge.

Imphal: A mob set on fire two trucks carrying construction materials in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday, an official said.

Four trucks were stopped at Tronglaobi by locals who torched two of them while two others were saved by state and central forces.

RAF personnel and additional state and central forces rushed to the spot and later brought the situation under control, he added.

