Two weddings in Akkineni family on Dec 4? Nagarjuna’s big reveal

Hyderabad: It’s a season of joy for the Akkineni family as Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna basks in the happiness of his sons’ upcoming nuptials. While Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement with his ladylove Zainab Ravdjee.

The buzz around both weddings has been electric, with fans speculating whether the brothers would tie the knot on the same day i.e., December 4. However, putting these rumors to rest, Nagarjuna clarified that the celebrations will be spaced out to allow each couple their moment to shine.

“December 4 is around the corner, and we are hosting Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding at Annapurna Studios, the iconic space built by my father. It’s a private ceremony, but even with a limited guest list, we expect a large gathering due to our extended families. Sobhita is a wonderful person, and we are thrilled to welcome her into the family,” Nagarjuna was quoted saying in HT.

Nagarjuna confirmed that Akhil and Zainab’s wedding is planned for 2025. “Akhil and Zainab make a beautiful couple, and I’m delighted they’ve chosen to spend their lives together. Zainab is a wonderful girl who has enriched Akhil’s life,” Nagarjuna shared.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, who got engaged in a private ceremony in August, have been meticulously preparing for their big day. The wedding, to be held in Hyderabad, promises to be an elegant affair, blending family traditions with modern aesthetics. Several big stars from industry are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is also in the spotlight. Akhil announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee, an artist and daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, on November 26. Their engagement, held at the Akkineni family residence, was an intimate gathering attended by close relatives.

With double celebrations underway and love filling the air, the Akkineni family has much to rejoice about. While fans eagerly await glimpses of Chaitanya and Sobhita’s grand wedding, they also look forward to Akhil and Zainab’s D-day!