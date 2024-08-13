Two wildcard contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: India’s most-watched stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is currently in its fourth week, and the drama is heating up. So far, six thrilling episodes have aired, and two contestants, Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff, were eliminated from the competition. However, the show now has an unexpected twist that has left fans buzzing.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Wildcard Contestants

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have announced the return of Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff as wildcard contestants. Unlike previous seasons where new faces were introduced mid-season, this time, the eliminated contestants are making a stunning comeback.

A recently released promo video has taken social media by storm, showing Shilpa and Krishna re-entering the show and fearlessly performing stunts. The video quickly went viral, garnering mixed reactions from viewers. Some fans are thrilled to see their favorites back in action, while others are surprised by the twist.

The contestants count is 11 again now including Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumona Chakravarti. The re-entry of Shilpa and Krishna is sure to shake things up as the competition intensifies.

What's your take on their return? Comment below.