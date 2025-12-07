Two women arrested with 2.4 kg ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana excise officials arrested two women and ten others were booked for drug peddling in Hyderabad.

Officials seized 2.4 kg of ganja packed in 532 packets, containing 400 grams each.

Upadhyaya Baluwa Bai and Kamble Galan Bai were arrested in Afzalgunj while trying to sell the ganja.

Those booked were identified as Upadhyaya Raju, Gajender, Rajender, Rajan alias Chotu, Gunesh, Ragul, Jilebi, Gun Gun, Srikar Vandana, Punnam, and Kamble Akash.

Earlier, two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja at Secunderabad station. The police seized 6.86 grams of ganja worth Rs 3,43,150.

The accused Muna and Tikash had travelled to Berhampur in Odisha and purchased the ganja for Rs 5000 a kilogram. They intended to sell it at high prices in Hyderabad.