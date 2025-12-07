Two women arrested with 2.4 kg ganja in Hyderabad

The drugs were packed in 532 packets, containing 400 grams each.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th December 2025 7:01 pm IST
Telangana excise officials with the arrested women
Telangana excise officials with the arrested women

Hyderabad: Telangana excise officials arrested two women and ten others were booked for drug peddling in Hyderabad.

Officials seized 2.4 kg of ganja packed in 532 packets, containing 400 grams each.

Upadhyaya Baluwa Bai and Kamble Galan Bai were arrested in Afzalgunj while trying to sell the ganja.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Those booked were identified as Upadhyaya Raju, Gajender, Rajender, Rajan alias Chotu, Gunesh, Ragul, Jilebi, Gun Gun, Srikar Vandana, Punnam, and Kamble Akash.

Earlier, two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja at Secunderabad station. The police seized 6.86 grams of ganja worth Rs 3,43,150.

The accused Muna and Tikash had travelled to Berhampur in Odisha and purchased the ganja for Rs 5000 a kilogram. They intended to sell it at high prices in Hyderabad.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th December 2025 7:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button