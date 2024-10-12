Two youngsters in AP, Telangana die by suicide due to debt burden

Hyderabad: Debts have become the cause for two youngsters to commit suicide on the festive day of Dasara in two separate incidents in the Telugu-speaking states on Saturday, October 12.

N Padmanabha Reddy (26), native of Diguvagaliguttapalle village in Tamballapalle mandal of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide by coming under a train near Madanapalle railway station on Saturday, after suffering heavy losses in online betting.

Reddy, who has been working as a software engineer in Bengaluru, wrote in the suicide note left by him, that he has lost Rs 24 lakh in online betting, the reason why he was taking the extreme step.

In another incident which happened in KCR Nagar locality of Thangallapally mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, a youngster named D Sai Krishna died by hanging himself to the ceiling fan on Saturday, after allegedly being insulted by the person who gave him a hand loan.

According to his mother Jaya, on Friday night a person named Anil had taken her son’s cell phone on Friday night, stating that he would return it only after her son repaid his loan.

“I brought my son back last night, he ate and slept. At 9 am this morning, I don’t know what happened, but found the bedroom door locked from the outside. When we went inside we found my son hanging,” Sai Krishna’s mother said.

She also claimed that despite making calls to the police on Friday night, nobody came to resolve the issue. Thangallapally police officials couldn’t be immediately reached for comment as on Saturday.

Sai Krishna is survived by his wife Udayasree and son Dhanush, who is just one year old.