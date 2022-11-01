UAE: 2 Bangladeshis, an Indian win Dh 1,00,000 each in Mahzooz Draw

The draw witnessed a total of 38 participants matching four among five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh26,316 each.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st November 2022 8:16 pm IST
UAE: 2 Bangladeshis, 1 Indian dh 100,000 each in Mahzooz draw
Photo: Creative Commons licenses

Dubai: An Indian and two Bangladeshis on Monday won Dirhams 1,00,000 each in the 100th Mahzooz Draw in Dubai.

The lucky winners who received Dh 100,000 each were Shirajul and Rajibul from Bangladesh and Saban from India.

The winning raffle numbers were 22786239, 22699458, and 22672283 respectively. The draw witnessed a total of 38 participants matching four of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh 1,000,000 securing Dh 26,316 each. 1,608 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh 350 each.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia updates passport procedure for travelling to Qatar

Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the weekly UAE draw has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button