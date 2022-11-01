UAE: 2 Bangladeshis, an Indian win Dh 1,00,000 each in Mahzooz Draw

Dubai: An Indian and two Bangladeshis on Monday won Dirhams 1,00,000 each in the 100th Mahzooz Draw in Dubai.

The lucky winners who received Dh 100,000 each were Shirajul and Rajibul from Bangladesh and Saban from India.

The winning raffle numbers were 22786239, 22699458, and 22672283 respectively. The draw witnessed a total of 38 participants matching four of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh 1,000,000 securing Dh 26,316 each. 1,608 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh 350 each.

Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the weekly UAE draw has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years.