UAE: 2 Indian expats win Rs 11L each in Big Ticket daily e-draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won a staggering Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,41,788) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi guaranteed daily electronic draw.

The winners, Mohammed Abdullah Kodiyamma and Asharaf Abdul Rahiman, bagged the prize in the 266th draw after purchasing ticket numbers 046146 and 161171, respectively.

First winner— a resident of Dubai

A 57-year-old Mohammed, who works as a driver, has been living in Dubai for the past 35 years. He has been participating in the draw with his three friends for the past four years.

‘’I am happy about my win. Thank you, Big Ticket,’’ said Mohammed.

Mohammed plans to share the prize with his friends and send his portion to his family in India.

Second winner— a resident of Al Ain

Asharaf Abdul (Photo: Big Ticket)

Asharaf, who works as a media specialist and based in Al Ain, has been purchasing Big Ticket with his friends for the last three years.

“When I first received the call, I thought it was a promotional call to give me a special offer, but when the lady told me I had won, I froze—I couldn’t believe it. I remember calling them three times that day to ensure it was real and I understood it correctly. I am happy about my win, and I want to thank Big Ticket for changing so many lives,” Asharaf said.

Customers who buy Big Tickets in August can enter the grand prize draw on September 3 for Dirham 15 million (Rs 34,25,36,400). Anyone who purchases grand prize tickets will also enter into an electronic draw the day after purchase, where one person can win Dirham 50,000.

In addition, ten lucky participants will win Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,83,576) and a luxurious Range Rover Velar worth Dirham 325,000 (Rs 74,21,622) in a September 3 live draw, with tickets costing Dirham 150 (Rs 3,425) each and free for two purchases.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport