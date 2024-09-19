UAE: 2 Indian, Lebanese expats win Rs 22L each in Big Ticket weekly e-draw

Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based three expatriates won a staggering Dirham 100,000 (2277507.40) in Tuesday’s Big Ticket guaranteed daily electronic draw. This week’s fortunate recipients include two residents from India and one from Lebanon.

Winners of the week

Fouad Khalife (Lebanon): A 51-year-old man from Beirut has been living in Dubai since 2014. He has been participating in the Big Ticket draws for five years and purchases one to two tickets per month. In an interview after winning Dh100,000, he said that he would spend the prize money on his family and emphasized the importance of persistence in playing the lottery.

Asana Pillai Shakir Hassan (India): A 60-year-old credit specialist, Asana has been buying Big Tickets for 20 years. Asana was thrilled to take the winning call. Originally from Chennai, Asana has been in UAE for the past 30 years. He plans to allocate his winnings towards his son’s education.

“The winnings will go towards my son’s further studies and I urge everyone trying their luck to continue buying the ticket,” Asana said as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Basheer Uduman (India) A 44-year-old who is a driver and salesman by profession from Tamil Nadu has been participating in the Big Ticket draw for 10 years alongside 20 colleagues. He intends to share his winnings with both his family in India and his co-workers.

Customers can buy Big Tickets until September 30. They can purchase tickets online or at designated locations for a chance to win not only the weekly prizes but also a grand prize of Dirhams 20 million (Rs 45,69,02,036).

Anyone who purchases grand prize tickets will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dirhams 100,000 every Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.