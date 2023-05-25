UAE: 29-year-old Indian man wins Rs 8 crore in DDF draw

Abu Dhabi: A 29-year-old Indian-based in Chennai won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,27,51,200) in the Dubai Duty Free Draw on Wednesday, May 24.

The winner of the draw Prasanth Thirunavukarasu— won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 423 after buying the lucky ticket number 3059, which he had purchased online on May 11.

Prasanth Thirunavukarasu is a former Dubai resident who left his job at the Commercial Bank of Dubai after a year to go back to India to take care of his elderly parents.

He bought the only ticket left online on the day of his flight to India.

“Sure, this win will help me take care of my parents now that they are both old and sick. I will also save money for my youngest son’s marriage. My sisters. Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free. Now I can fulfill all my responsibilities towards my parents and my family,” Thirunavukarasu told Dubai Duty-Free, when asked about his initial plans for his win.

Thirunavukarasu is the 210th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.