UAE: 3 Indian expats win Rs 22 lakh each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expats won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,13,582) in the Mahzooz’s 111th Super Saturday raffle draw.

The winners of the draw Mohamed Iliyas Kamaludeen, Sooryajith Kuzhimattathil ravi, and Santhosh kumar swaminathan Santhosh—scooped up the prize after matching five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, January 14.

33-year-old Mohamed, works as a electrical engineer in UAE. He is looking forward to repaying his debts and returning home to settle down with his family.

29-year-old Sooryajith, who works as a technician, plans to use his prize money to build a dream home in India.

The third winner, 39-year-old Santhosh, who works as a mechanic. He has been living in Oman from the past 13 years.

“I participate in Mahzooz every week because I believe that winning with Mahzooz is possibly the only way I can change my life, and this new found fortune is going to do just that for me and my family,” Santosh was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

While the grand prize of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 22,12,44,998) went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 22 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of 1 million Dirhams (Rs 2,21,24,499) securing 45,454 Dirhams (Rs 10,05,647) each. 984 participants received the third prize of 350 Dirhams (Rs 7,743) each. As many as 434 Indians won second prize, third prize and the raffle draw.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for 35 Dirhams (Rs 774).