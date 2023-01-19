UAE weight loss challenge announces Rs 11 lakh cash prize for top winners

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates’ biggest weight loss challenge is back for its third edition, with 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,07,508) worth of cash prizes on offer for those who shed the maximum weight.

The contest was launched by RAK Hospital in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and called the ‘biggest weight loser challenge’.

The 8-week challenge commences on Friday, January 20, and ends on March 22, 2023. Organisers are expecting participation from over 10,000 people across UAE.

The challenge is divided into three categories— physical, virtual, and corporate.

In the physical category, 300 Dirhams (Rs 6,645), 200 Dirhams (Rs 4,429), and 100 Dirhams (Rs 2,215) be given respectively for every kilogram lost to the first, second, and third position holders, according to a press release.

Prizes range from cash to staycations, health and holiday packages, and dining vouchers.

The winners of the three categories will be honored during the awards ceremony. There will be a total of six winners: a man and a woman in both the physical and virtual categories; And one corporate team.

This time not only do the biggest losers in the male and female fitness categories receive cash prizes, but the second and third runners-up also receive cash prizes. The top 100 participants will receive certificates.

Interested participants are required to register through the Ras Al Khaimah Hospital online registration link, and registration began on January 12 and will end on January 22.

Registrations can also be done at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital from January 20-22. Registration is free both online and for walking.

Eligibility

18 years and above UAE residents can participate

Both male and female participants are eligible for the challenge

No medical or surgical weight loss is permitted in this competition and will result in disqualification

Participants who have been hospitalized recently, in the past three months, and who are currently undergoing treatment are advised to consult their physicians before participating

Medical clearance/medical approval provided by the participant