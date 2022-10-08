UAE: 32-yr-old Pakistani mechanic wins Dh 10M in Mahzooz draw

Saad plans to bring family to UAE after 'incredible' win.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th October 2022 2:48 pm IST
UAE: 32-year-old Pakistani mechanic wins Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw
32-year-old Saad (Photo: Mahzooz draw)

Abu Dhabi: A 32-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Pakistani expatriate working as a mechanic won the grand prize of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 22,48,59,112) in the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Saad— matched five out of six winning numbers 5, 14, 18, 24 and 35 during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Saad works at the aluminium factory in Abu Dhabi. He has been living in the UAE for the past 4 years.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dubai: 31-yr-old Nepalese car washer wins Rs 22 crore lottery

Saad is the family’s only breadwinner. “I support my wife and my sister back home, who lost her husband last year to a brain tumour, so I am planning on helping them all move to the UAE to get the same opportunities I have,” Saad told Mahzooz during the presentation of the cheque.

Saad plans to start his business in the UAE. He also intends to donate a portion of the win to the Pakistan flood victims.

The 96th weekly draw also saw three participants winning 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,48,461). They were Shefeeque from India, Devendra from Nepal, and Marvin from the Philippines.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 786).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button